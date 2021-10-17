Larry Dukes

WASECA — LARRY LEE DUKES, age 80, of Waseca, died on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Born on August 11, 1941, in Fargo, the son of Everett and Olive (Ruble) Dukes. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1959. Larry was married to Ilona Kollath in Minneapolis in 1968. Together they were blessed with two daughters: Lisa of Minneapolis and Aimie of Honolulu. Larry and Ilona owned and operated the Waseca Dairy Queen from 1980 - 1992. They later divorced in 1992. Larry was a US Army Veteran, he was stationed at Ft. Bragg, No. Carolina, 13th Psychological Warfare Bn and the American Forces Radio/TV Network in Seoul, Korea. He worked at KWWL/TV in Waterloo, KDWB Radio in Minneapolis, K-POI Radio in Honolulu and KOWO Radio in Waseca until 1986. He was president of the Waseca Chamber of Commerce until retiring in 2007. Larry was past president of the Waseca Rotary Club and Minnesota Chamber Executives Association. He was also a member of the Waseca American Legion, board member of the Waseca Development Corp. and Trustee of the US Chamber Institute program. Larry was a licensed pilot.
Private interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.