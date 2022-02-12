Billie Quast

JANESVILLE — BILLIE JUNIOR QUAST, age 91, of Janesville, died on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Bridgewater in Janesville.
Born on August 17, 1930, in Mankato to William and Wilhelmina (Stankey) Quast. Billie grew up on a farm outside of Janesville and attended Janesville Public School where he excelled on the football field and baseball diamond. He graduated with the class of 1948. Billie continued his education at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities on a football scholarship for one year when his dad became ill and he returned to Janesville to farm. On August 30, 1953, Billie was united in marriage to Lou Ella Quam at Medo Lutheran Church in Pemberton. Together they were blessed with one daughter and shared 66 years of marriage before Lou Ella passed away on October 7, 2019.
Billie and Lou Ella were lifelong farmers as they worked side by side for 50 years. They began their life and farming together on the Quast Family Farm in rural Janesville. In 1979, they moved to the Quam Family Farm near Pemberton where they continued to farm until retiring in 2003 and moved to Janesville. In retirement they enjoyed wintering in Texas. He was active in his communities, serving on the board for Janesville Public School, Janesville Creamery Association and Smiths Mill Cemetery. Billie enjoyed telling stories and jokes, going to town for coffee, golfing, playing cards and fishing. He loved sports, especially playing baseball with the town team, and later teaching his daughter and grandchildren the sport he loved. Billie was a huge Minnesota Twins and Gopher Fan. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. Billie will be remembered by his family for his love of children especially his grandchildren, and as a grateful soul.
Billie is survived by his daughter, Janice (Ivan) Maas of Janesville; grandchildren: Julie (David) Olson of Janesville, William Maas of Mankato, Megan Maas of St. Paul; great grandchildren: Evan and Maya Olson; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Marcella (Paul) Kopischke.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Interment will be in Smiths Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the time of the service at church on Wednesday.