Norman Davis

WASECA, MINNESOTA — NORMAN EUGENE DAVIS, age 66, of Waseca, died peacefully on October 14, 2021 at his home in Waseca.
Born on October 12, 1955, in Athens, Tennessee to Winston "Clifford" and Lonia (Ellis) Davis. He received his education at Macomber Vocational Technical High School in Toledo, Ohio, graduating with the class of 1973. Following his education, Norman enlisted into the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1976. Norman began his career with Central Michigan Railroad. He also worked for CSX Transportation, C & O Railroad, and lastly for Canadian Pacific Railroad until his retirement in 2014. Through out his career with the various railroad companies he worked as a Locomotive Engineer. Norman was married to Sandra Lee Speegle on April 11, 1974. They shared 16 years of marriage and were blessed with one son, James. On July 13, 1990, Sandra passed away. On June 2, 1995, Norman was married to Diane Kay Thomez, together they made their home in Waseca while raising three children.
Norman was active in various groups around Waseca which included the Waseca American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Tuscan Lodge 77 of A.F. & A.M. of Minnesota. He was a member of the former Faith Baptist Church. Norman enjoyed going to the races (NASCAR and Dirt Track), musicals, and museums. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and Tennessee Volunteers, football and baseball fan. Norman loved his dogs and cherished his family. He will be dearly missed.
Norman is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane of Waseca; children: James (Erin) Davis of Apple Valley, Jessica (Cory) Culbert of Waseca, Ryan (Rachel) Hulburt of Roberts, WI; three grandchildren: Zachary and Orin Mely and Nolan Hulburt; mother, Lonia Davis of Coker Creek, TN; brother, Lawrence (Jerri) Davis of Coker Creek, TN; several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Clifford and first wife, Sandra.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Monday October 18, 2021, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.