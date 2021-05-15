SIOUX FALLS, SD — Justin Peterson, 42, passed away on May 14, 2021 of cancer surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. His Funeral Mass was held at The Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation for Ella, Jaxon and Molly at: Justin Peterson Memorial Fund, C/0 FNBSF Main Office PO Box 5186 Sioux Falls, SO 57117-9986.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sarah, daughters, Ella and Molly, son, Jaxon, mother, Janice Peterson (Brett), father, Pete Peterson (Marly), brother, Michael (Jen), sisters, Whitney Penny (Marcus), Brittany Fabian (Tanner), and Lacey Peterson (Shawn), his father and mother-in-law, Doug & Becky Basche, his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Alick (Joe), his brother-in-law, Jon Basche (Maggie); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.