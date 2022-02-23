Margaret Krause

MINNEAPOLIS — MARGARET MINSKE KRAUSE, age 88, of Minneapolis, died on February 20, 2022, at the Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland.
Born on September 29, 1933, in Waseca to Edward and Emma (Minske) Krause. She attended Waseca Central High School, graduating with the class of 1951. Margaret continued her education at Northwestern Bible College in St. Paul where she studied music. She shared her musical talents throughout her life with the congregations at Powderhorn Park Baptist Church and Bryant Avenue Baptist Church. Margaret worked as a secretary at New York Life Insurance Company in Minneapolis throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and handcrafting. Margaret especially enjoyed music and playing the piano.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Inez Ebert of Waseca; nephew, Nathan (Mary) Ebert of Kilkenny; nieces: Valerie Danielson of Kilkenny and Naomi (Charles) Volkmer of Waseca; 11 great nieces and nephews; 5 great-great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and longtime roommate, Darlene Swanson.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Interment will be at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel on Saturday.