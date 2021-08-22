JANESVILLE — SUZANNE "SUE" THOMSON, age 81 of Janesville died surrounded by family Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home.
Born August 1, 1940 in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of Michael and Nellie (Kowal) Lazar. Sue attended school in Gary, then began working for Northwest Airlines. During that time she met her husband, Warren "Denny" Thomson. They married June 19, 1965 in Chicago. Following their marriage, Sue was a stay at home mom. They made their home in Moorhead, Minnesota then to Detroit Lakes where they opened DeLicious Pizza. Before moving to Waseca they spent several years in Bismarck, North Dakota. While in Waseca they owned and operated Thompson's Boathouse on Clear Lake. Following her husband's death in 1998, Sue moved to South Carolina with her sister, Toni. She returned to Janesville, Minnesota in 2008 to be closer to her children and their families. She enjoyed reading, antiquing, junking, genealogy, bingo, traveling and most importantly spending time with her "grands".
She is survived by four daughters, Tammy Forsyth of Colorado, Christina "Tina" (Todd) Oelke of Mankato, Tracey (Scott) Hansen of Elysian, Tiffany (Mike) Gehloff of Waseca; grandchildren, Briona, Jaden, Zachary, Tyler, Tiera, Takya, Michael, Madison, Jozie, Mason and Ben; and step grandchildren, Scott, Jason and Brittany. She is also survived by her sister Toni McCoy of Janesville; brother Walter (Carol) Lazar of California; brother-in-law, Leo Dupuis of Florida; son-in-law Robert Forsyth of Maryland, and Jessie Lechner of Wyoming whom she considered a daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Marge Dupuis, Sarah Lazar, and Elizabeth Lazar.
No public services are being held.