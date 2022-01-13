Carol Schuch

JANESVILLE — CAROL ANN SCHUCH, age 81, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Whispering Creek in Janesville.
Born on October 4, 1940, in St. Peter to Henry and Mary Crystal (Downs) Johnson. She grew up on a farm 5 miles west of LeSueur, graduating with the class of 1958. She continued her education at Commercial College for 6 months where she learned secretarial work. Carol worked for three years at the Mankato Creamery where she met her future husband, Ronald Joseph Schuch. Carol and Ron were united in marriage on May 20, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato. In 1963, Carol and Ron purchased a farm near Janesville. Carol was a proud mother of six children and worked alongside Ron in all aspects of the family farm until their "semi" retirement in 2010, when they moved into Janesville. Carol and Ron enjoyed traveling, and wintering in Florida. Unfamiliar with idle time, Carol enjoyed cross stitching, square dancing, cooking, baking, quilting, and tending to her flower garden. Carol was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville where she was active with the funeral unit, chairman of CCW, and led the publication of two church cookbooks. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the Janesville Legion Auxiliary. Carol treasured each one of her children and grandchildren and one of the ways she showed it was by making sure the cookie jar was always full! She will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ron; children: Jon (Patti) of Janesville, Dale (Sueann Forsyth) of Cohasset, Christopher (Cheryl) of Janesville, Joey of Owatonna, Michelle (Cory Shea) of North Mankato, and Michael (Alexandra) of Janesville; 12 grandchildren: Katrina (Chris) York and Easton Schuch, Dana (Luke) Abbott, Allison and Marissa Schuch, Kenzie and Kaylie Schuch, Parker Schuch, Dylan Hovdet, and Waylon, Frankie, and Vincent Schuch; sisters: Lorraine (Robert) Ehrich of Baxter and Linda Beach of Cambridge.
Preceded in death by her Parents; Grandson - Colton Jon Schuch; Sister, Clara Flemming.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.