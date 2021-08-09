Frank "Buzz" Morrill

JANESVILLE — FRANK "BUZZ" JOHN MORRILL, age 83, of Janesville died on Sunday afternoon, August 8, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Born on September 24, 1937, in Waseca to Lyle and Gertrude (Schafer) Morrill. Buzz attended West Vernon Grade School in Los Angeles, CA, Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1955. On December 10, 1954, Buzz enlisted into the United States Air Force prior to transferring to the United States Army where he continued his service until being honorably discharged on June 4, 1957. On August 17, 1956, Buzz was united in marriage to Sandra Sue Holthus at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Buzz had a 47 year career as a printer for Brown Printing. In the early 2000's, he went back to school receiving his diploma with high honors in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Cooking from South Central Technical College, which he used when working at Old Country Buffet and McDonalds as a line cook. Buzz was an active member of Janesville and its surrounding communities. He was the former Mayor of Janesville and council member, life member of the American Legion Post 281 in Janesville, DAV of Minnesota, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. Chapter 10 in Mankato, and VFW Post 1642 in Waseca. Buzz was also past Noble Grand of IOOF Marwin Lodge 128 in Janesville, Scout Master for Boy Scouts of America Troop 89 in Janesville, and Twin Valley Council camping committee in Mankato. He was a current member of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Buzz is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra of Janesville; children: Jon (Diane) Morrill of Rapid City, SD, Mary (John) Clemons of Waseca, and Meleah (Todd) Huxford of Janesville; grandchildren: Erik Huxford, Adam "AJ" Huxford, Kelsi (Tim) Sparks, Karissa Huxford and Alexander Clemons; great grandchildren: David Huxford, and Braelynn, Chloe, and baby girl (due in January 2022) Sparks; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville with Pastor Kristen Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.