WASECA — LYNDA KAY NESTE, age 71 of Waseca, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her daughter's home in Albert Lea.
Born on December 18, 1949, in Owatonna, Minnesota she was the daughter of Oswald "Ossie" and Deloris (Spear) Evans. She attended school in Owatonna and Waseca. Through the years, Lynda worked at the E.F. Johnson Co., Itron and Cinch, all in Waseca. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and movies.
Lynda is survived by her children, Nathan Neste of Waseca, Samantha (David) Majors of Waseca, Ericka (Steven Lehner) Smith of Albert Lea, Tanya (Jason Bloom) Knaack of Woodbury; grandchildren, Brittney Comstock, Jasmine Stebnitz Neste, Dakota Neste, Jocelyn Smith, Andrew Merritt, Kole Smith, Parker Smith, Carson Smith, Jaina Bloom and Myles Majors; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou Studnicka of Waseca, Steven (Joy) Evans of Marion, IA, Gary (Sharon) Evans of Appleton, Vesta (Kenneth) Schiller of Hope; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Joe Studnicka.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 4-6:30 PM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.