ELYSIAN — HARRY "JOE" CLARKE, age 80 of Elysian, died on the evening of Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home.
Joe is survived by two children, Ryan Clarke and Jennifer (Jake) Hjelmtveit; his significant other, Anna Anderson; four siblings, John (Iralee) Clarke, Karen Dane, James Clarke, and Steve (Nancy) Clarke; and several siblings-in-law and their families. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Janet; one brother, Richard "Dick" Clarke; and two beloved cats, Square and Tink.
A public visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services. A private family interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian. dennisfuneralhomes.com