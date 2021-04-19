Mary Buenzow

WASECA — MARY EILEEN BUENZOW, age 66 of Waseca died on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home following a nine year courageous fight with cancer.
Born on April 7, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa, she was the daughter of Merlin and Marjorie (Quinn) Dunt. She attended Holy Name Catholic School in West Union before graduating from North High School in 1973. Mary went on to attend Humboldt Airline School in Minneapolis and began working for Northwest Orient Airlines. On June 5, 1976, Mary was united in marriage to Steven Buenzow. They moved to Waseca where they were blessed with 24 years of marriage and three children before their divorce in 1998. Over the years, Mary was employed at the Waseca Clinic and did home daycare before she began her career at the City of Waseca in 1987. She took pride in her role as City Clerk. She loved her job and co-workers and had many great memories of those years. She retired as City Clerk in 2018.
She is survived by her three children, Matthew (Angella) Buenzow of Mitchell, SD, Sara (Jason) Lynch of Waseca, and Quinn Buenzow; and nine grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Mallory, Camryn, Haydn, Amilya, Reese, Gabriel, and Simone. She is also survived by her mother, Marjorie Halverson; stepmother, Nancy Dunt; seven siblings, Jack (Sue) Dunt, Bill (Joyce) Dunt, Brian (Kathy) Dunt, Steve (Linda) Dunt, Dean (Jana) Dunt, Karen Kime, and Ron (Krista) Dunt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Dunt; stepfather, Dale Halverson; and fiancé, Craig Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. dennisfuneralhomes.com