FRIEND — Rohnna Mae Blatter, 57, of Friend died suddenly Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend Nebraska.
She was born March 13, 1964, in Waseca Minnesota to Clyde and Lorraine (Yes) Pryor. She attended Waseca Public Schools and was united in marriage to Brian Blatter on April 10, 1987 in Waseca. To this union a daughter and two sons were born. Rohnna enjoyed reading, doing crafts and needlework, and being with her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband Brian Blatter of Hope KS, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Mark Lloyd of Friend NE, son Tony Blatter of Crete NE, grandchildren Hannah, Marlee, Christian, Derek, Sailor, Abel, Emery, Brenan, and Brantley, brother Doug Born of Waseca MN, sisters Denise Fox of Waseca MN, Laurie Whitaker of Clear Brook MN, Jolene (Jeff) Meyer of Waseca MN, and many other relatives.
Rohnna was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Derrick.
Service and burial at Woodville Cemetery on April 10th at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of life at Christ Community Church.