Jeanne Schneider

WASECA — JEANNE MARIE SCHNEIDER, age 93, passed away on October 15, 2021, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca.
Born on October 14, 1928, in Shakopee to Wilbur and Leona (Neunsinger) Mohrbacher. She spent her childhood years in Shakopee until moving to Redwood Falls in 1954, where Jeanne and her husband, John resided for almost 60 years.
Jeanne answered to many names: loving wife, fun mother, grandma and great grandma. She was nicknamed "Jeanne the Machine" after her golf game of hitting the ball straight down the fairway; "Marion the Librarian" for her many years as the head librarian; "Whirling Dervish" for her unexpendable energy; "Opal" for her starring role in Everybody Loves Opal, by the Redwood Falls Community Theater; and MBF "MY BEST FRIEND," John's name for her.
Jeanne was a woman of many talents. She was and excellent golfer, winning many club championships. She could refinish antiques and her sewing skills were top notch. Jeanne was known for her great cooking, hosting many dinner parties with friends. She was a fun-loving being!
Jeanne was a devout Catholic. She was an active member of St. Catherines of Redwood Falls and Sacred Heart of Waseca. Jeanne and her husband loved to travel. They took many road trips across the US and Canada. Hawaii, Germany and Ireland were a few of their favorite destinations. They would spend several months each winter in the California desert, golfing.
Jeanne was survived by her daughters: Lisa (Dave) Zika, and Suzy (Ken) Winston; son, Mike (Barb) Kelly; brother, Bert (Patty) Mohrbacher; grandsons: Marc (Shannon) Zika, Tyler (Miya) Winston; granddaughter, Kelly; great grandsons: Sean, Evan, Ryan and Nathan Zika; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Joe Kelly; and granddaughter, Katie Zika.
A family burial and celebration of life will take place next summer in Shakopee.
Memorial are preferred to the Redwood Falls Library.