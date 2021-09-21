Joyce Lloyd

WASECA — JOYCE ANNE LLOYD, age 60, of Waseca died on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Campus of Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Born on February 6, 1961, in Wilmington, Delaware to William Sr. and Barbara (Griffith) Lloyd. Joyce grew up in Delaware with her two brothers and one sister. They were raised learning the meaning of hard work. She received her education at Dover High School. On December 24th 1983, Joyce was united in marriage to Michael Myers in Las Vegas. Joyce and Michael were later divorced. Years later they rekindled their relationship and were currently engaged at the time Michael passed away. In her young adult life, she was a stay at home mom taking care of her five children. Later in life, Joyce loved to get out of the house and became a workaholic.
Joyce loved reading, listening to music, watching movies and favorite tv shows. She also enjoyed going out to eat; Red Lobster and Timber Lodge steakhouse were at the top of her list. Joyce cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her children: Joseph Myers of Austin, Minnesota, Michael (Crystal) Myers of Waseca, Melissa (Michael) Erdmann of Hatley, WI, Maria (Rhys) Wallace of Prior Lake, and Amber (Dave) Jaros of Amboy; 16 grandchildren; brother, William Lloyd Jr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; former husband and fiancé, Michael H. Myers; brother, John Lloyd; sister; Barbara (Bobbie) Anne Lloyd.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life for close family and friend will be announced at a later date.