Delores "Dolly" Powell

WASECA — DELORES "DOLLY" ELAINE POWELL, age 93, of Waseca died on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home.
Born on September 13, 1927, the youngest of twelve children born to John and Margaret (Klein) Kramer. She grew up on the family farm south of Waseca, attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1945. On October 9, 1950, Dolly was united in marriage to Roy Donald Powell, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in Waseca, raised three children and shared 43 years of marriage before Roy passed away on February 24, 1994.
Following her education Dolly worked various jobs in the Waseca area. Most notably, she began working for Bumps Brown before Brown Printing became incorporated. Bumps would call her on occasion and say "Dolly, get some of your friends together I have a job for you". She continued working for Brown Printing until her retirement in 1992. Throughout her life, Dolly enjoyed traveling, and she did all the driving. Grand Marais was a favorite get away for Dolly and Roy to escape the Waseca County Fair across the street. She was an avid reader, regularly haunting the library waiting for the new released books to come on the shelf. She also took great pride in her vegetable and flower garden that she tended to until the last couple of years of her life. She was known to make beautiful quilts that will be forever cherished by her children and grandchildren. Dolly enjoyed playing cards with her children and grandchildren, especially Uno. She was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Twins. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Delores is survived by her children: Mark (Joyce) Powell of Elysian, Bruce (Betty Nye) Powell of The Villages, FL, and Shari (Timothy) Donelan of Waseca; grandchildren: Courtney (Terry) Strean, Alec Powell, Katie (Alex Havekost) Donelan and Tom Donelan; great grandchildren: Allie and Arya Strean; sister-in-law, Alvena Kramer of Waseca; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; eleven siblings: Cornelia (George) Lynaugh, Eleanor (Harold) Gibbs, Margaret (Ruben) Johnson, Bernard (Evelyn) Kramer, Marie (Arnold) Kruse, John (Lucille) Kramer, Ernest Kramer, Leona (Joseph) McShane, Dorothy Kramer, and Francis (Elaine) Kramer.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca followed by a parish prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.
Memorials are preferred to the Sacred Heart Education Endowment Fund.