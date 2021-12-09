WASECA — KORRINE MARIE RIETFORT, age 59 of Waseca died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Born on November 20, 1962 at the Army Base hospital at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, she was the daughter of Jerry and Patricia (Fitzpatrick) Rietfort. She attended school in Waseca before graduating from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1981. She went on to attend the U of MN - Waseca studying Veterinary Science/Certified Animal Health Tech. Korrine served her internship at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, NE. She currently was working as a Vet Tech at the Faribault Veterinary Clinic where she had worked for 28 years.
She is survived by her father, Jerry Rietfort; brother, Kevin Rietfort; sister, Kerry (Matt) McGuire; and nephews, Kevin and Kyle McGuire. She is also survived by her uncle, James Fitzpatrick; aunts, Jannet Rietfort and Nancy Yetter and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Monday, one hour before services at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery.