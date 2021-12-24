Janet "Jan" Quiram

WATERVILLE — JANET RAE QUIRAM, age 88, of Waterville, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Traditions of Waterville.
Born on March 19, 1933, in Waseca to Sy and Ruth (Engebretson) Carlson. Jan attended Waseca Public School and graduated with the class of 1951. She continued her education at Mankato State College before working for Federated Insurance in Owatonna. On November 23, 1957, Jan was united in marriage to Lowell Quiram in Waseca. Together they had four daughters and were later divorced. Jan was a bus driver for the W-E-M School District for over 37 years. She was a member of North Waseca Lutheran Church where she was active with the choir. She enjoyed playing cards, baking, going on casino trips and especially spending time with family. Jan's greatest joy in life was being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a school bus driver.
Jan is survived by her daughters: Kim Morris of Dundas, Sandi (Gary Meyer) Quiram of Le Center, Lori (Ty) Brown of Cleveland, and Gwyn Quiram of Lakeville; four grandsons: Marcus Lukes, Nic Morris, Joseph Wunderlich, and Dillon Fessel; five granddaughters: Kele Lukes, Kandace Busbea, Andi Morris, Alex Larson, and Annabelle Waknitz; nine great grandchildren: Sunny, Avery, Mason, Payton, Oakley, Bristol, Colton, Issabella, and Colton; sister, Judy (Ralph) Kaupa of Woodbury; niece, Pam Anderson; nephews: Mike (Sheila) Kaupa, and Bruce Kaupa; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Lowell; brother, Arlen "Buffy" Carlson; sister, Karen (Dick) Timm; son-in-law, Tim Morris; nephew, Jeff Kaupa.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, December 31, 2021, at North Waseca Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Sakata Cemetery in Waterville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorials are preferred to the North Waseca Lutheran Church Choir or Sunday School Program.