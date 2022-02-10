WATERVILLE — PAUL THOMAS BREKKE, age 79 of rural Waterville, passed away at his home on the evening of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Born in Scarville, Iowa on February 22, 1942, Paul was the son of Thelford and Geneva (Hanna) Brekke. He attended school in Scarville before graduating from Lake Mills High School with the class of 1960. In 1968 he was married to DeAnn Rygh at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scarville. Paul was a hardworking man and over the years worked as a welder, carpenter, farmer, and owned and operated Southside Wood Recycling Company in Waterville for many years. He served his country in the United States Army and still loved to visit with other veterans about their service. When his family was younger he volunteered with 4-H, enjoyed gardening with his wife, and traveling on family vacations. He was also a talented bowler, served as bowling coach in Waseca for many years, and was honored for over 25 years of service to others within the sport. Paul was a dog lover with a particular affinity for Labradors, was the Iowa Hawkeyes #1 fan, liked watching the Minnesota Twins, and gave his time to the Waterville Indians both on the field and on the board of directors. Paul was an all around fun-loving man who will be greatly missed.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, DeAnn Brekke of Waterville; three children, Terri (Mike) Jarvis of Faribault, Lisa (Mike) Owen of Summit Lake, WI, and Troy Brekke of Elysian; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lori (Ellis) Sprecher of Cleveland, and Clarice (Paul) Hyland of Woodbury. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christina and Nels Brekke; his parents, Thelford and Geneva Brekke; his parents-in-law, Cecil and Alma Rygh; one daughter in her childhood, Kirstie Brekke; and one daughter-in-law, Audrey Brekke.
Funeral services will be held on what would have been Paul's 80th birthday, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at North Waseca Lutheran Church, with Rev. Nancy Hansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. A private family interment service will be held at Scarville Lutheran Cemetery in Scarville, Iowa. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements.