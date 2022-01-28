JANESVILLE, MN — Cynthia "Cindy" (Lohmann) Junkers peacefully boarded the "Last Train to Clarksville" on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, IA with her husband, Alan and son, Jerimiah by her side.
Cindy was born June 27, 1953, at Waseca Hospital in Waseca, MN to Marvin Lohmann and Velma (Gehring) Lohmann. They lived on a farm just outside of Janesville, MN.
The family grew by one on January 6, 1959, when her brother Russ was born. The story goes that Cindy tried to feed her new little brother to the pigs on several occasions or send him down the laundry chute. Cindy attended Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville, MN until eighth grade. Cindy, Russ and Velma moved to Waseca during her freshman year, and she attended Waseca High School. Cindy worked at Barney's Root Beer Stand in Waseca, MN including one shift during the Waseca Tornado. A few years later she met the love of her life at the Fairbault County Fair in 1969. Cindy, Russ and Velma moved to Mankato, MN in 1970 where she finished her high school education graduating from Mankato West High School.
After her graduation in 1971, Cindy moved back to Waseca to be closer to Alan and worked at the Lakeview Nursing Home. They married on June 9, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca, MN. They moved to Janesville, MN to start a family and Cindy worked at E.F. Johnson in Waseca, MN as a machinist.
A few years later, Cindy gave birth to her son Jerimiah Jonathan Junkers at Mankato Hospital. The family lived in Janesville, MN. Days were filled with work and motorcycle riding, either with her husband, or on her own motorcycle. She was a member of the Harley Owner's Group (HOG). Some of her favorite memories were spending time with friends or family hosting during Hay Days, or a garage full of people at any time of day. The family moved to Barron, WI in 1989. Her last move was to Sumner, IA in 2002.
Cindy was a loving and patient mother, an unconditional fan of her son, a supportive, graceful and strong wife.
At each stop, Cindy had a matching job. In Barron, Cindy first worked at Candle, Inc. carving candles, then shifted a few blocks and worked at Ritchie Auto as a bookkeeper. She stayed in the car dealership area and moved on to Southlake Motors in Rice Lake, WI. As her son graduated, Cindy followed her husband to Sumner, IA where she worked at Schemmel's Grocery Store. Her last move was into retirement.
