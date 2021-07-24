WASECA — CLARISSE "CHRIS" GENEEN FRETHAM, age 82 of Waseca died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Foxdale in Waseca.
Born on September 7, 1938 in Kiester, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Powers) Kamrath. She graduated from Kiester High School. Chris married Ludwig Fretham on June 15, 1959 in Waseca. They shared 61 years of marriage before Ludwig passed away on November 1, 2020.
Over the years, she worked as a waitress at the Pheasant Café and was a cook for many years for the Waseca Public Schools. Chris also worked as a crossing guard. She enjoyed canning, traveling during the summer, baking and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of North Waseca Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty (Terry) Kunze of Waseca; three grandchildren: Courtney Tate (Bannon) of Waseca, Angela (Will) Zibert of Mesa, AZ, and Michael (Erin) Tate of Waseca; and six great grandchildren: Haylie, Kayla, Ashton, Layton, Willow and Titan. She is also survived by her siblings, Leon Kamrath, Myron (Brenda) Kamrath, and Harold (Ladene) Kamrath Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ludwig; sister, Karla (Arleigh) Schroeder; brothers, Dale and Wade Kamrath; sister-in-law: Mabel Kamrath; and niece, Jessica Schroeder.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at North Waseca Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at North Waseca Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.