ST. MICHAEL, MINNESOTA — Dr. Tom Hagerty died Saturday, Aug. 14 at the age of 85 years old. Dr. Hagerty was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Waseca.
He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca, MN. He attended both St. Thomas University and the University of Minnesota where he graduated from the School of Veterinarian Medicine in 1959 as a doctor in veterinarian medicine. Dr. Hagerty married Shirley Kelling on Dec. 29, 1956, in Waseca. Together they raised five children. Dr. Hagerty practiced both large and small animal health in St. Michael, MN, for over 25 years. He was the executive director of the Minnesota State Board of Animal Health from 1984 until his retirement as the state veterinarian in 2001. He then served as the lead Minnesota State Fair veterinarian for 15 years. He was also President of the Minnesota Veterinarian Medical Association and the United States Animal Health Association. Dr. Hagerty served on the St. Michael-Albertville School Board for 25 years, Frankfort Township Board, and the St. Michael City Council. He was also very active in many agricultural organizations. Dr. Hagerty was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Florence Hagerty, his brother Jim Hagerty, brother-in-law Silvio Rossi, sister and brother-in-law Lynne and Dave Swenson. He is survived by his wife: Shirley of 64 years; children: Pat (Tim) Dusbabek, Joe (Susie) Hagerty, Mary (David) Carberry, Tom (Susan) Hagerty and Ann (Chuck) Johnson; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Seth) Stomberg, Kevin Dusbabek, Hilary (Mitch) Gracik, Carl (Shelby) Dusbabek, Derek (Stephanie) Hagerty, Ryan (Jenna) Hagerty, Breanna (Andrew) Semo, Maureen Carberry, Brenna Carberry, Thomas Hagerty, Mariah Hagerty, Anthony Hagerty, Kealy Johnson, Charlie Johnson and seven great grandchildren; sister: Mary Rossi; sister-in-law: Donna Hagerty; brother and sister-in-law: John and Mary Kelling; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Inurnment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the funeral home. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday morning, Aug. 20.
Memorial may be sent to Minnesota State Fair Foundation, Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association Foundation
Unbound; a lay catholic sponsorship apostolate that is helping children with their education needs in 19 developing counties or charity of donor's choice. Serving the family, The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, St. Michael, MN.