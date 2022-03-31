WASECA, MN — Stephen (Steve) Jon Preston, born February 19th, 1939 to Wilbur Arthur and Sarah Hazel (Buchanan) Preston in Marshall County, Iowa, died peacefully with his family by his side on March 30th, 2022 at Colony Court Assisted Living in Waseca, MN from his 2nd fight with lung cancer.
He dropped out of school and obtained his GED. He was a local milkman then went over the road for many years. He hauled propane, peas, corn, sugar beets and livestock part time. Steve was a mechanic and sold Arizona pickup parts and cars as a hobby. He enjoyed driving, fishing and family. Steve especially loved his grandchildren, visiting with people, bingo and flirting with all the girls. He was married 3 times, lastly to Myrt Evans. They divorced after 28 years of marriage. Together they raised 3 children. He was a 100 gallon blood donor in his healthy years. Steve was proud of his 35 years of sobriety. He was loved by all that knew him and will be dearly missed.
Steve left behind 2 sisters, Sandra Walker of Albert Lea, MN and Sarita Lorenzen of Grand Meadow, MN and 1 brother Stanton "Tony" (Jo) Preston of Prescott, AZ. Three children, Suzanne (Thomas) Koziolek of New Richland, MN, Sheila Francis of Waseca, MN, and Wilbur (Jennifer) Preston of Elysian, MN. Six grandchildren, Schuyler Barke of Owatonna, MN, Aharon (Allaetra) Stoeckel of Fort Benning, GA, Kameron Koziolek of New Richland, MN, Kasandra Koziolek of Waseca, MN, Koleton and Karter Koziolek of New Richland, MN. Three great grandchildren, Kaien and Dacia Stoeckel of Fort Benning, GA, and Bryson Koziolek of New Richland, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stuart, brother in law Ed, niece Jodi, and granddaughter Courtney LeeAnn Stoeckel.
If you knew Steve, you knew he was always willing to help someone out in their time of need. Per his wishes and kind heart, he donated his body to science/Mayo. There will be no funeral services.
We would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Colony Court and Ecumen Hospice.
