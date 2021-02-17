WASECA — PHYLLIS IRENE LEWER, age 92, passed on from her earthly, joy-filled, life on February 16, 2021.
Phyllis was born on her family farm in Tyler, MN on December 20, 1928. She arrived during inclement weather on that winter day, and was delivered by her father, Roy Jacobsen and mother, Helene. Phyllis attended grade school at Indian Grove #43 Country School near Tyler, MN, and completed the remainder of her middle and high school at Tyler High School, graduating in 1946. She was a member of the Danebod Lutheran Church during her childhood.
Phyllis attended Mankato State University, graduating with a teacher's degree in 1948. She taught in North Mankato from 1948-1950. While a student at the university, a chance introduction to Henry Lewer led to a lifelong relationship that has lasted 69 years. She married Henry on June 10, 1951, and they relocated to Jackson, MN where she taught at the area grade school. Phyllis and Henry moved to Waseca in 1952, where she continued her teaching career in the New Richland School district.
After officially retiring from full time teaching, she became affectionately known to her peers as one of Waseca's "full time" substitute teachers, touching many lives between faculty and students alike with her sincere devotion to education. During this time, she received "The Friend of Education Award", bestowed on her as an outstanding educator.
Phyllis loved to garden, was an avid walker, and attended countless Jazzercise classes over the years. She was a "super" fan for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as a football and basketball season ticket holder for over 40 years. She and Henry enjoyed post-season travel to Bowl games, NCAA and NIT tournaments.
Of all of Phyllis' accomplishments, nothing was more important than family. She took great pride in Christine and Henry Jr.'s achievements. Phyllis treasured each of her grandchildren. She spent countless hours reading to them, laughing with them and creating cherished memories with them. Phyllis and Henry Sr. were devoted parents and grandparents attending endless sporting events and religious milestones whether it was in Northern Minnesota or North Carolina. Phyllis will also always be remembered by her family and friends for her delicious pies.
Phyllis and Henry were world travelers, but their best trips were those that included their children and grandchildren, the fondest of which were watching sunsets together on Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman.
Those who knew and loved Phyllis will forever remember her contagious smile, happy disposition and hearty laughter. Throughout her life, Phyllis was a devout Christian. She remained dedicated in her faith through her bible study group, worship and as an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church congregation.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Henry Lewer of 69 years of marriage, daughter Christine Reichl (Stephen) of Minneapolis, MN, son Henry Lewer Jr. (Janie) of Lakeside, MT, and six grandchildren; John, Allison and Hannah Reichl, and Henry III, Jackson and Abigail Lewer, her brother Curtis Jacobsen, Rochester, MN, and sister Judy Allison of Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her brother Virgil Jacobsen and sister Avis Colby.
Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waseca, MN on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00AM, with the funeral service to follow at Noon, officiated by Pastor John Omans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St John's Lutheran Church general fund.