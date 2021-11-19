NEW RICHLAND, MINNESOTA — Harlan Hans Kohnert, age 80 of New Richland, MN died of Covid on September 25, 2021 in Duluth, MN at Essentia Health. Born on November 1,1940 in Waldorf, MN. He was the son of Hans and Mildred (Young) Kohnert. He attended school in Waldorf, MN and left early in 1957 to enlist in the army. Harlan was in the army for 9 years, during that time he served at the beginning of the Vietnam War. In reference, there is an article Harlan
was interviewed for; published in the NRHEG Star Eagle paper dated; Thursday, May 31, 2012 written by Jody Wynnemer on pg. 3. Harlan married Patsy Jean (Hayes) December 17, 1960 in Albert Lea, MN and divorced in 1984. They had four children.
In 1985 Harlan married Geraldine Evylyn (Hoeffs) in Navarro, TX. They later divorced and they had no children. After leaving the army in 1966 Harlan worked at EF Johnson's in Waseca,MN as a machinist for several years. In the early 1970's Harlan went to school at the VoTech in Albert Lea, MN and received his certificate as a licensed welder. Harlan had his own welding shop in Bricelyn, MN. Then went to work in Waseca, MN as a welder at Delta Truck Bodies and then Corchran's. Harlan enjoyed the outdoors by; hunting, fishing, riding horses, and snowmobiling. Harlan enjoyed cooking, canning, and grilling. Harlan was at home fixing anything that had an engine; cars, trucks, lawn mowers, tractors, etc. Harlan enjoyed spending time with family (especially his grandkids and great
grandkids) and friends. Harlan loved watching old westerns on TV and watching and listening to the wildlife outdoors. Harlan was raised in a strong Lutheran faith and belief at home and carried it through his adult life. He believed in God, his Love and Forgiveness. He also taught this to his children. Harlan is survived by four children,
Kimberly (Scott) Johnson of Waseca, MN, Trent (Kelly) Kohnert of Milac, MN, Troy (Nicole) Kohnert of New Richland, MN, and Terry Kohnert of Wakefield, MI. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Jeanette Bluhm of Waseca, MN and Helen Proechel of Little Chute, WI; and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one nephew, and two grand-children. Soon after Harlan passed Kimberly, Trent, Troy, along with anonymous persons, raised the money needed to have a plaque placed in Harlan's honor and for his service in the army, on the memorial wall in front of the Waseca Courthouse in Waseca, MN, by Memorial Day 2022. Harlan was cremated and there will be a burial service at a later date TBD. There will be a celebration of life TBD. As soon as this information is available, it will be published for friends and family. In lieu of any flowers please mail cards to the family: 425 11th St. SE, Waseca, MN 56093 C/O Kimberly Johnson Rest in Peace Dad. We love you.