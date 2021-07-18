Archie D. Johnson

WASECA — Archie Dale Johnson passed away on July 17, 2021 after a battle with cancer and other medical conditions. He was at home surrounded by his loving family.
Archie was born February 27,1941 to Archie and Adeline (Stoltz) Johnson. He grew up in Waseca and graduated from Waseca Central High in 1959. In his school years he was known well for his athletic abilities and participated in track, football, and basketball. He earned many medals throughout the years and in 2011 he was inducted into the Waseca Athletic Hall of Fame.
September 21, 1963 he married Lois Ruedy at the St.Paul Church in Waseca. They raised their 3 children, Jerry, Sherry (Tootie), and Kipp in Waseca. Together with his 2 sons they started Johnson Masonry. He loved to work and had a strong work ethic that he passed onto all his kids and grandkids.
Archie was known for his shots on the pool table, sharing hunting stories about big bucks, telling you all about the latest fishing hotspots, and sharing stories from his youth that would make your belly laugh. He was a hamburger connoisseur and made the best apple pies from his apple trees, divinity using his walnuts, oyster stew at Christmas, and the best chocolate rocks! He also loved playing bingo and doing a few scratch offs.
Archie will always be remembered for his persistent dedication whether on the basketball court, the Waseca City Council, on the job or to his family. He was his family's "lucky ticket" and will be greatly missed by all who loved him!
He is survived by his wife, Lois (Ruedy) Johnson of Waseca; children, Jerry (Jill) Johnson and Kipp (Meredith) Johnson all of Waseca; eight grandchildren, Heather (Jake) Droessler, Brandon (Liz) Johnson, Takara "Turk" (Dan) Gulbrandson, Matiah Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Tannea Johnson, Cami Johnson, Tanika Johnson; eleven great grandchildren, Adeline and Elsie Droessler, Emma, Oscar, and Lucy Johnson, Tripp, Thor, Tenley, Tyson, Tuk Gulbrandson, and Jagger Johnson; siblings, Marvin (Sharon) Johnson of Owatonna, Norman (Sheila) Johnson of Waseca, Sharlene (George) Winegar of Waseca, and Larry (Linda) Johnson of Janesville; sister-in-law, Jean Huntington of Sandstone. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry (Tootie) Johnson, parents, Archie and Adeline Johnson and sister, Norma Jean Sampson, sister-in-law, Shirley Anderson, and brother-in-law, Donald Ruedy.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the State Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca and continue one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.