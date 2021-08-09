Mary Lou Westerlund

OWATONNA — Mary Lou (Boje) Westerlund, 91, of Owatonna died Saturday, August 7th at Traditions II of Owatonna. Full obituary and service information at www.michaelsonfuneral.com
Service information
Aug 17
Memorial Visitation
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
609 S. Lincoln ave
Owatonna, MN 55060
Aug 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
1:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
609 S. Lincoln ave
Owatonna, MN 55060
