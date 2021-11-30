LAKE CITY — Thiel K. Reinecke, age 75, of Lake City and formerly rural Waseca, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Lake City.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring for the family at Hillside Cemetery, rural Morristown.
Thiel K., the son of Roger and Neta (Kanne) Reinecke, was born November 23, 1946, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1963 and Mankato State University. Thiel served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He farmed in the rural Waseca area until his retirement and enjoyed family genealogy.
He is survived by his siblings, Freya (and Michael) Tripp, Gayle (and Terry) Hazen and Royce (and Nancy) Reinecke; nieces and nephews, Todd (and Susan Waite) Tripp, Allison Tripp, Tracy (and Mike Humphries) Hazen, Brooks (and Brianna Baggett) Hazen, Bryn (and Eric) Douglass, Royal (and Jared) Updike; seven great nieces and nephews; best friends, Ken (and Jackie) Boese; other relatives and friends.
