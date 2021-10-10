Burdette Riley The Great Bird Broughten

OWATONNA — Burdette "The Great Bird" William Riley Broughten peacefully passed away at the age of 90, on October 8th, 2021, at Birchwood Cottage in Owatonna.
Burdette was born February 16th, 1931 to Lars and Etta (Soule) Broughten, at his parents' home in Waseca and graduated with the class of 1949. On November 6th, 1952, he was united in marriage to his wife of 65 years, Joan Grubbish, at Holy Trinity Church in Waterville. He started work farming before moving to Owatonna. Once Burdette and Joan settled into town, he started working at Owatonna Tool Company, and later for the Owatonna Public Schools as a janitor. Working at the schools is where he earned the nickname "The Great Bird" from the kids who loved him. This stuck with him throughout his life. Burdette retired from the school system with over 20 years of hard work and laughter.
He was a very accomplished wood worker and made many items for his family and friends. He especially liked making canes, birdhouses, and weathervanes. Another name Burdette was given was the Great Whistler, as he could whistle any song. His favorite songs to whistle were Amazing Grace, You Are My Sunshine, and The Red River Valley. Over the past couple years, he resided at Birchwood Cottages and joined the Mocking Bird Choir, where he performed many whistling solos. He also enjoyed going to rendezvous and will be remembered by all for his gifted ability to always have a good story to tell.
urdette is survived by his sons, Robert Broughten of LeRoy; Curtis (Debbie) Broughten of Owatonna; daughters, Kathy Broughten of Owatonna; Patricia (Howard) Knipping of Owatonna; Nancy (Tom) Morness of Owatonna; grandchildren, Greg (Erin)Morness; Jeff (Jamie) Morness; Sonya (Dan) Broughten; Sara (Scott) Broughten; Dallas Broughten; Shannon Vick; Lisa (Richard) Broughten; Amanda (Louie) Rios, Jennifer (Sam) Matlock; Brandy Broughten; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, LaDonna Turkbash; Bonnie Wachnick.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lars and Etta (Soule) Broughten; wife, Joan Broughten; brothers, Buster, Burt, Lyle; sisters, Beatrice, Blanche.
The family would like to thank the Birchwood Cottage staff, and Allina Hospice for the loving care they provided for Burdette.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 13th from 9AM-11AM with funeral services starting at 11AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.