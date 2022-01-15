Rita Gomsrud

MANKATO — Rita Amberg Gomsrud, age 82, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (423 W. 7th Street, Mankato, MN 56001) with Reverend Tim Reker and Deacon John Rudd concelebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial following at 1:30pm at Resurrection Cemetery in Medford, MN. Masks will be required at the church. Livestreaming available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Rita was born December 10, 1939 to Walter and Helen (Wheelock) Amberg in Waseca, MN. She was baptized on December 24, 1939 at St. Mary's Church in Waseca County. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1957. She attended the College of St. Teresa and graduated from Mankato State College in 1969 with an Elementary Education teaching degree. She taught at St. Peter's in North St. Paul, St. Jerome's in Maplewood, St. Mary's in Owatonna, Medford Public Schools, and Mankato Public Schools from 1971 until retirement in December 2002.
Survived by sister, Barbara (Patrick) Haberman of Waseca; brother, William Amberg of Duluth; sister-in-law, LaVonne Amberg of Owatonna; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret (Glenn) Anderson; brothers, Wally (RoseMary) Amberg, Michael Amberg, and James (Audrey) Amberg; sister-in-law, Nancy Amberg; and nephew, Robert Amberg.
The family would like to say a special thank you to friends, Gerald and Kris Schaus, Arthur and Kay Green, and Ron and Patti Wolle for their kindness and generosity over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.