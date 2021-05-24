HOMER, ALASKA — Scott Roesler, 66, of Homer, Alaska died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 16. He was born June 10, 1954, in Waseca, son of Rollie and Erma Roesler. Scott graduated from Waseca High School in 1973. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973 to 1979, where he served in the Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) from 1974-1977. After leaving the Marine Corps, Scott started commercial trucking, which he continued for eight years. Scott trained as a commercial pilot and moved to bush Alaska in 1991, where he was a station manager and pilot until he retired in Homer in 2005.
On Nov. 29, 1986, Scott married Kandace Schmautz in Rochester. Kandi was his partner in life as well as in trucking and managing the bush air stations. They enjoyed traveling the world together, fishing for sailfish in the tropics and pike on the Yukon River. Scott loved motorcycles and scuba diving.
Scott was a man of faith who loved the Lord. He accepted Christ as his personal savior when he was 10 years old. His purpose was to follow God's will for his life no matter where he went.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kandi of Homer, a brother, Lyndon Roesler of Armstrong, IA, and a sister, Pam Theime of Albuquerque, NM. There will be a graveside service at Hickerson Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Glacier View Baptist Church in Homer. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice of Homer (https://hospice-of-homer.square.site).