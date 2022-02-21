Vickie Jo Patraw

...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
OWATONNA — Vickie Jo Patraw, 65 of Owatonna, passed away peacefully, bathed in love on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a two year fierce and brave battle with cancer. She was born on February 17, 1957 in Tracy, MN. Vickie will always be remembered as someone who loved the outdoors, a passionate gardener, loving sister, special friend and loving mom.
She is survived by her two sons, Aaron and Ryan Patraw; special sister, Shelly (Craig) Odland; best friend of 40 + years, Susie (Francis) Schaffer; friend and co-parent, Mike (Mary) Patraw; her partner of many years, Bruce Wilker and many dear friends and family.
Per Vickie's wishes the family will be having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to be sent to Vickie's family (920 7th Avenue South, South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075). For more information or to leave an online condolence message visit www.megercares.com.