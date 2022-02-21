Vickie Jo Patraw

OWATONNA — Vickie Jo Patraw, 65 of Owatonna, passed away peacefully, bathed in love on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a two year fierce and brave battle with cancer. She was born on February 17, 1957 in Tracy, MN. Vickie will always be remembered as someone who loved the outdoors, a passionate gardener, loving sister, special friend and loving mom.

She is survived by her two sons, Aaron and Ryan Patraw; special sister, Shelly (Craig) Odland; best friend of 40 + years, Susie (Francis) Schaffer; friend and co-parent, Mike (Mary) Patraw; her partner of many years, Bruce Wilker and many dear friends and family.

Per Vickie's wishes the family will be having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to be sent to Vickie's family (920 7th Avenue South, South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075). For more information or to leave an online condolence message visit www.megercares.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments