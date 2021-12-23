WASECA — MARY LOU STUDNICKA, age 81 of Waseca died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her residence at Colony Court.
Born on August 12, 1940 in Owatonna, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Oswald and Deloris (Spear) Evans. She attended school in Owatonna and on May 3, 1958 was united in marriage to Joseph Studnicka at the First Congregational Church in Waseca. Mary Lou worked at the E.F. Johnson Co. in Waseca for many years and later was employed at Truth Hardware in Owatonna for a short time. In her later years she also worked part-time at Lindner's Liquor, Katie O'Leary's and Waseca Public Schools. Mary Lou loved to help and care for others. She was a loyal friend who treated her friends as family. She enjoyed fishing and visiting and socializing with her friends and family.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Studnicka of Owatonna and Kevin (Julie) Studnicka of Belle Plaine; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Vesta (Kenny) Schiller, Steven (Joy) Evans, and Gary (Sharon) Evans; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Lynda Neste; and her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Myrtle Studnicka.
Visitation will be held at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2-5 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery. dennisfuneralhomes.com