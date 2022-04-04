Elsie Sack

WASECA — ELSIE JEAN SACK, age 97 of Waseca died on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on April 27, 1924 in Bigfork, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary (Renhardt) Mankse. She graduated from Bigfork High School. Elsie married Wilferd M. Sack on January 2, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Elsie was employed at Birds Eye in Waseca for over 33 years. She loved playing bingo and watching the MN Twins and Timberwolves. Elsie was a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Otisco where she had been active with the Ladies Aid and served on the church council.
She is survived by two sons, Allen (Angela) Sack of Waseca and Dale (Margaret) Sack of Janesville; five grandchildren, Michele (Mike) Hendel of Dundas, Marni (Dana) Severson of Otsego, Dale (Mona) Sack Jr of Clarks Grove, Joe (Jenny) Sack of Janesville, and James (Kris) Sack of St. Peter; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers; and six sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Otisco. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour before services at the church. Burial will be at the Janesville Cemetery. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services of Waseca is handling arrangements.