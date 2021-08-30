NEW RICHLAND — Vincent LeRoy Peterson, age 89, died at the New Richland Care Center on Sunday, Aug. 29. He was born Sept. 21, 1931 to Roy and Clara (Dahle) Peterson in Waseca. He grew up on the family farm north of New Richland. Vince was baptized and confirmed at Vista Covenant Church in Otisco Township. He attended country school through eighth grade and later graduated from New Richland High School in 1949. Throughout his high school years, he participated in football, basketball, and 4-H.
On March 15, 1953, he was united in marriage to Virginia Shurson at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Richland where they continued to be members. Vince was very active in church activities including being on the church council and ushering. Cheering on New Richland's sports teams was important and enjoyable for Vince as well as watching the Twins, Gophers, and Vikings. Between planting and harvesting, Vince grew his hobby of decorating the farm for Christmas for many years! He delighted with the hundreds of cars of families that would drive by and be entertained by the Nativity Scene, Santa's Workshop, the ferris wheel, merry-go-round, snowmen and trees. In July, his focus was on the Waseca County Fair where he had served on the fair board for 57 years! He understood the importance of all people in the county to come together and enjoy the festivities for five days every summer. His biggest enjoyment came from being with family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren!
He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren: Curt Peterson and his wife, Carol, of Bloomington, MN and their children Ryan (Emily) and children Hugo and Charlotte Peterson; Jaclyn (David) and children Eldon, Ulric, Capelle, and Rogue Mann; and Aaron Peterson. Adryn and his wife, Julie, of New Richland, MN and their children Lacey (Brad) Grutzik; Bjorn (Gina) and children Graham, Lola, and Bode Peterson; and Onika Peterson. Sharon Peterson of Burnsville, MN. Sandi and her husband, Tom of Ankeny, IA and their children Paige and Sam Rankin. Sister, Carol and her husband, Rolland Swenson, of Waseca, MN and sister-in-law, Joan McGuire of Eden Prairie, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Clara Peterson; stillborn sister; his wife, Virginia, of 51 years; several sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
Memorials suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Waseca County Fair or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Special thanks to all the staff at New Richland Care Center.
Visitation 5-8 PM, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Richland, MN. Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Richland, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial at St. Olaf Cemetery, New Richland.