WASECA — MARLENE JUNE KORMAN, age 86 of Waseca, passed away in the early morning of Monday, February 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca.
Born in Otisco Township, Waseca County on June 7, 1935, Marlene was the daughter of Elmer and Amanda (Bluhm) Korman. She was baptized on June 23, 1935 at St. John Lutheran Church - Vivian Township by Rev. Ernst H.C. Mueller and was later confirmed on June 5, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church - Wilton by Rev. G.W. Malling. She attended country schools in rural Waseca as a young woman. She was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Waldorf where she often volunteered her time with the work group. Prior to her retirement she worked at the E.F. Johnson Company in Waseca for 37 years. Marlene enjoyed flowers, gardening, crafts, and traveling.
Marlene is survived by one brother, Clair Korman of Eden Prairie; and four nieces and nephews, Bonnie Truebenbach of Waseca, Donald "Butch" Korman of Owatonna, Denise (Stanley) Kluge of Watertown, and Brian (Laura) Korman of Sarasota, FL; four step-nieces-and-nephews, Ronald Swenson of Eden Prairie, Brenda Eisenger of Eden Prairie, Doreen Clapper of Eden Prairie, and Debbie Schroeder of Chanhassen; seven great-nieces-and-nephews, Michael Truebenbach of Plymouth, Terry Truebenbach of Brooklyn Park, Kristina (Ryan) Whitesell of Wayzata, Brianna Korman of Venice, FL, Michelle Kluge of Savage, Tyler (Christina) Korman of Bradenton FL, and Ben (Janeen) Korman of Venice FL; and two great-great-nieces-and-nephews, Adam and Julia Whitesell. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother in infancy, Lyle Korman; two brothers, Kenneth Korman and Melvin (Edna) Korman; one sister-in-law, Delores Korman; and one nephew-in-law, Paul Truebenbach.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 7, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Waldorf, with Rev. Michael Mathews officiating. Interment will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery in Waldorf.