RAPIDAN — Lois O. Meschke, age 90, of Rapidan, died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Northfield Retirement Community.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Northview - North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The service will be livestreamed on Lois' obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com
Lois, the daughter of Frank and Nellie (Miller) Smith, was born on September 1, 1930 in Durand, WI. She graduated from Morristown High School. Lois married Emery Meschke and they raised 12 children. Lois also had an in-home daycare. She was a member of the Rapidan Horseshoe Club, attended Rapidan Township Board and School Board meetings, and was a nursery worker at Hilltop United Methodist Church in Mankato. Lois enjoyed baking bread and cookies, writing letters and sending cards to family, reading, and taking care of her outdoor flowers.
She is survived by six sons, Eric of Rapidan, Timothy (Arlene) of Oxnard, CA, Philip of Oxnard, CA, Keith (Lakshmi) of Gilbert, AZ, Peter (Cindy) of Oxnard, CA, and Gene of Rapidan; six daughters, Julie (Jeff) Dudgeon of Gresham, OR, Diane (Greg) Adams of Manchester, CT, Karen (Mark) Lund of Cannon Falls, Anita (George) Jimenez of Brooklyn Park, Marilyn "Bunny" (Terry) Erickson of Rapidan, and Beverly Meschke of Cypress, TX; 25 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Jeanette (Harold) Kuball of Morristown; and sisters in law, Marilyn Smith of Faribault and Thelma Smith of Perris, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emery in 1998; seven siblings, Pearl, Allas, Frank, Nellie, Gordon, twin brother Louis, and Eva; and daughter in law, Charlotte Meschke.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Flags for Fort Snelling or the Northfield Retirement Center/Cannon Valley Suites.