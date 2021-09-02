EAST GRAND FORKS — Patricia (Pat) Ann Byron, 89, of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Red Lake Falls, MN.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM (7:00 PM prayer service) Friday, September 3, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service location in Red Lake Falls and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Patricia (Pat) Ann McLoone was born March 11, 1932, in Waseca, MN, daughter of Lester and Lucille (Schneider) McLoone. She attended Sacred Heart School, graduating in 1951. While living in Waseca, Pat enjoyed her work at Northwestern Bell telephone company as a long-distance telephone operator.
On August 27, 1955, Pat was united in marriage to Maurice Byron in Waseca, MN. They then moved on to Moorhead where they raised their family for 15 years where she worked at Bethany Retirement Home in Fargo. In 1979, they moved to Red Lake Falls where Maurice was manager/owner of Petterson Funeral Home retiring July 1, 1995. Pat was actively involved in supporting the business, while working behind the scenes providing many helpful and special touches.
Pat was a loving homemaker and busy mother to eight children and was active in many community and church organizations - Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers at St. Francis De Sales Church, Moorhead; a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church's Guild in Red Lake Falls, MN; the Red Hatters Society, volunteer at the Red Lake Falls Sunview Senior's Center, and a member of the Garden Club of Red Lake Falls. Pat's great love of gardening was shared and enjoyed by many, she brought much happiness to the community with her bright beautiful flower garden, receiving awards and giving back to the community by hosting teas and tours.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Pat had a way of making everyone she met feel welcomed, loved and part of her family. She loved family time, especially the holidays, decorating, gardening, arts and ceramics, bowling, nature, travel, wildlife, fishing, snowmobiling and ice-fishing. Pat and Maurice loved to dance, and they treasured their time together at the lake cabin, watching the playful birds and deer, and especially enjoyed spending time with her pets.
Through the duration of her life, one of Pat's biggest loves was to be in the garden, and care for her flowers as she did her children with great patience and love.
Pat will be sorely missed by all; her brother Brian (Gloria) McLoone; her sister-in-law Carolyn Byron and family; Children: Maury Byron (deceased), Marcy (Steven) Schroder, Reno, NV, Kevin (Maria) Byron, Cape Coral, FL, Michael (Cindy) Byron, Grand Forks, ND, Daniel Byron, Winger, MN, Carrie (Richard) Roy, Reno, NV, Mary (Patrick) Byron McGhee, Denver, CO, Katherine (Robert) Huot, Thief River Falls, MN; 11 grandchildren: Jena (John) Fletcher, Craig, Sara, Adam (Kelsey) Byron, Paulina, McKenzie (Scott) Vida, Samantha (Austin) Odberg, Joshua, Keaton, Audrey and Alexis; 4 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Olivia, Tristan and Liberty.
Pat was preceded in death by husband, Maurice; son, Maury; parents, Lester and Lucille McLoone.
Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com