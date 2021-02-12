WASECA — ARLENE MAVIS PETERSON, age 92 of Waseca, died on the morning of Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca.
Born on the family farm in Waseca County on May 11, 1928, Arlene was the daughter of Alvin and Martha (Naske) Schmidt. As a girl she attended country school at Waseca District 35 and later graduated from Waseca High School. In the fall of 1946, she attended Wells Normal Teacher's Training for one year, and then immediately began working in several rural one-room schoolhouses throughout the area. Arlene married Lloyd A. Peterson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Meriden on June 21, 1953. She later went on to graduate from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Her career as a teacher took her through Waterville and Elysian public schools before she found her long-term teaching home in Waseca. Her career spanned 32 years and she will be fondly remembered by many of her students. Arlene was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Waseca, the First National Bank "Our Gang", and Waseca Area Retired Teachers (W.A.R.E.). She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, fishing, golfing, bowling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved volunteering at the Waseca Hospital, the Waseca Art Center, the Waseca Senior Citizen's Center, Farm America, and the Senior Lutherans.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Lorrie (Michael) Rode of Pequot Lakes, MN, and Linda (Robert) Culhane of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, David and Derek Rode, and Brooke and Benjamin Culhane; two sisters-in-law, Bev Peterson of New Richmond, WI, and Marlys Peterson of Centerville, SD; and one special cousin, Carol Anderson of Ellendale, MN; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Norman and Norbert Schmidt; and one granddaughter, Nicole Rode.
Visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the third street chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Arlene's family and funds will be disbursed to several of Arlene's favorite causes.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca, with Rev. John Omans officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca. dennisfuneralhomes.com