Margaruite "Peg" Schendel

JANESVILLE — MARGARUITE (PEG) KATHLEEN SCHENDEL, passed away on April 30th, 2021, with her loving husband, Jerry, by her side.
Born on September 12th, 1941, to Floyd M. and Mary (Lambert) Dumbeck. The 3rd of 4 children, she grew up on the family farm in rural Janesville, where she had to help with chores, and belonged to 4-H, where she raised a calf, which she named "Reno". She showed "Reno" at the Waseca County Fair, and as was the custom of 4-H members, their animals were the sold at the fair. This of course, brought tears to Peg's eyes, when she had to hold the empty halter.
Her parents nicknamed her "Peg", partly because her given name was hard for her to spell. So the name "Peg", stuck with her, her entire life. Her mother passed away in 1954, so Peg then had to take on the added duties of all the housework, along with helping her father with the barn chores, milking, barn cleaning,etc. In the summer, you would find Peg out in the field baling hay, or driving the F-20, cultivating corn. As the days grew long and hot, if her neighbor, Elmer Witt, would happen to be cultivating corn, with his Ford tractor, on the other side of the line fence, Peg and Elmer would then race parallel, from one end to the other, which sometimes caused Peg and the old F-20 to take out quite a few feet of corn in the process. Peg and Elmer would just laugh about it, and Elmer would tell Peg, " Don't worry, Floyd won't know about it until harvest ". Peg not only had farm chores to do in her high school years, but she also worked before and after school at "Janesville Maid Bakery" where she learned and developed her passion and skill for baking. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking, as her whole family can attest to.
During her life, she had many jobs which required skill, and did them with great proficiency. Some of the jobs she held were: Janesville Maid Bakery, Schmidt's Bar, Head cook at Trinity Lutheran School, Bird's Eye Foods. She also owned and operated her own floral and gift shop, " Attic Treasures", until her rheumatoid arthritis, got so bad that she had to leave her passion of flowers, which were always a beauty to behold. She also assisted her husband, Jerry, with his RV repair & grain dryer sales and service, business. Peg was a long-time and devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville where she served and held many different offices in Trinity PTL, Ladies Aid, and LWML. She was also a member of LeSueur County Pioneer Power, and Rice County Steam and Gas Engines. She was married to Melvin Goltz from Nov 1959 to 1983, with which she had 2 sons, and 2 daughters. She married Gerald E Schendel, Sr on Dec 7th, 1984 at Trinity Lutheran Church, which brought her 3 more sons, whom she loved as her own.
Peg is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jerry of Janesville; children: Don (Karen) Goltz, Mary (Kevin) Rathai, Michael (Michelle Hoffman) Goltz, Dona Petzel, Gerald (Renee Robillard) Schendel Jr, Rich (Annette) Schendel, and Michael (Heidi) Schendel; twelve grandchildren: Jessica (Phil) Olson, Kirsti (Tim) Burns, Melissa (Jamie) Loeffler, Alisha (Tim) Williams, Jordan Schendel, Jarek Schendel, Brody Bakken, Matthew Schendel, Samantha Schendel, Tyler Petzel, Zach Petzel, and Kate Petzel; twelve great grandchildren: Jaelyn and Miah Olson, Maggie, Quinn and Amelia Burns, Kelsey, Claire, and Carson Loeffler, Zoe and Zayden Petzel, and Harley and Manix Petzel. She is also survived by two sisters and their husbands, four sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; mothers-in-law; brother, Robert Dumbeck; and two brothers-in-law.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville with Rev. Brian Johnston officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Peg's family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors, nurses, and staff, especially the staff at Whispering Creek in Janesville, Pastor Griffin, Muther, Johnston, Matthews, and Cloeter, all from Trinity Lutheran Church.