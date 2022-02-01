ROSEVILLE, MINNESOTA — On January 28, 2022, the world lost a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend to all in Dennis Kaye Thompson, age 77, known affectionately as "The Big Guy".
Dennis was born in Forest City, IA on June 5th, 1944 and grew up on his family's farm. After graduating from high school in New Richland, MN, he enlisted, along with his identical twin brother Bob, in the Air Force and served in Europe as an aircraft mechanic. While stationed in Scotland, Dennis met Mary Johnstone and it was love at first sight. They were married at Kirk O'the Covenant Church in Dalmellington in 1965. After settling in Waseca, MN, Dennis worked in the printing industry and was employed at Brown Printing for over 25 years.
Throughout his life Dennis was a hardworking and capable handyman, constantly fixing, building and renovating. He enjoyed country music, action movies, and many trips to his second home of Scotland. He was active in Masonic organizations, serving as Worshipful Master of Tuscan Lodge #77, Worthy Patron of Hope Chapter #34 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Associate Bethel Guardian of Job's Daughters Bethel #17. He was a devoted father and grandfather who was always ready with a helping hand, word of encouragement and big hug. Later in life he found joy and peace in cultivating a beautiful flower garden with Mary at their home of 50 years, as well as feeding and watching all the birds that would visit them there. He met everyone with a smile and a story, and his twinkling blue eyes and easy laughter will always be remembered by those who loved him most.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Leona Thompson; and his siblings, Richard Thompson, Karen Grabow, and Robert Thompson. He is survived by his siblings, Larry Thompson and Carolyn Thompson; his wife, Mary Thompson; his children, Heather (Kraig) Sjodin and Terra (Jamison) Penny; and his grandchildren, Sonnet and Calvin Penny, who called him Baba.
A Memorial for Dennis will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1-4 PM, with a Sharing of Memories at 2 PM, at the Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Avenue NE, Waseca. All are invited to attend; masks will be required and provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.