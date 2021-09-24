Judy Gale Kozan

WASECA — Judy G. Kozan, age 72, of Waseca, MN passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at home in Waseca, MN after surviving metastatic cancer for seven years.
Born in Franklin, Minnesota on September 16, 1949, Judy was the daughter of Dale and June (Johnson) Anderson. She attended Kennedy High School in Bloomington, MN and graduated in 1967. She met musician James Joseph Kozan while working as a Booking Agent for BHE in Minneapolis, MN. Jim and Judy's loving 44 year relationship began almost instantly. They moved to Duluth, MN and returned to Waseca, MN to make their home. Throughout their lives together in Waseca Judy and Jim owned and operated the Waseca Music Store, which Jim continues to run. Judy was elected to the Waseca City Council, Ward 3, in 1983 and elected as the first (and only) female Mayor of Waseca in 1993. Due to her hard work and dedication to the job she was able to oversee the beginning of the Federal Prison location in Waseca and the establishment of ITRON in Waseca. Judy loved French bull dogs and was a strong advocate for animal rights. She enjoyed painting, genealogy, photography, landscaping and most of all, her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim Kozan of Waseca; three children, Amber Kozan of Excelsior, Clint Kozan (Melissa Graves) of Waseca, and Clayton Kozan (Jillian Pfaffinger) of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Aja, Sophia, Liam, and Winifred. She is also survived by siblings, Jill (Steiner) Nelson of Golden Valley, Mary Anderson of Kingman, AZ, Lori (Mark) Mittelsteadt of Hutchinson, and Paul (Tammy) Anderson of Lonsdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by two brothers, Gary and John Anderson.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the State Street Chapel (711 N. State St.) of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca.