Dennis McLean

WASECA, MINNESOTA — Dennis Kent McLean, 77, of Waseca, MN, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in his home under the care of Hospice.
Denny was born January 2, 1944 to Ralph and Naomi Jean (Olson) McLean in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was raised on a dairy farm in rural St. Croix Falls, WI. The day after he graduated from High School in 1962, tired of the farm life, Denny joined the Air Force. He was trained as an aircraft propellor mechanic stationed at OTIS Air Force Base in Falmouth, Massachusetts until ending his active duty in 1966, remaining on active reserve until 1968.
While serving he met a local girl, Sandi Halle. As their relationship grew, they were married September 12, 1964 at the Otis AFB chapel.
After his first term in the Air Force, he and Sandi moved back to Minnesota where they lived in a number of different communities in central and southern Minnesota where they raised their three boys, eventually moving to their last home in Waseca. During this time Denny found great fulfillment in volunteering, serving as an EMT, a city council member, a lion's club and recently at his church's thrift store.
From those earliest days in the service, the Air Force always remained in his blood. In 1980 Denny re-enlisted in the Services Division of the Air Force Reserves based in Minneapolis. There he received recognition for his work in the Dining Hall and promotion to Sr. Master Sargent.
As part of his service, he was also called to serve at Dover Port Mortuary, processing those who had tragically died, including those from the MV-22 Osprey crash, the USS Cole attack, the Pentagon attack on 9/11, and the Space shuttle Columbia disaster. This was a work that he served with high calling, though it took a high emotional toll on him.
He retired from the Air Force reserves in 2004 at the rank of Chief Master Sargent.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Sandi; sons - Edward (Karin) of Gersfeld, Germany; Jesse (Kelly) of Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, NV; Andrew of Waseca, MN; beloved grandchildren Celina, Cedric and Naoma; mother Naomi McLean; bothers Larry (Rose), and John; niece Tracy; nephews Christopher, Aaron and Evan.
He is preceded in death by his father Ralph, and grandparents.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Vista Covenant Church, 14679 275th Ave, New Richland, MN.