Gertrude Margaret Mayr Grubish

WATERVILLE — Gertrude Margaret Mary (Furr) Grubish, age 85 of Waterville, was born to Charles Everett Furr and Loretta Marie Carrigan at St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato, MN on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936, into a large family. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca, MN. Married Mahlon Charles Grubish on November 26, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. They were married for (66) years. They farmed south of Waterville on the Grubish Family farm and raised 3 children, Rose Marie (Thiedich), James Charles, and Catherine Ann (Wilson).
Gert was a 4H leader, member of the Women's Guild at Holy Trinity Church in Waterville and member of the Catholic Daughters at Sacred Heart Church. She helped with funeral dinners, soup suppers and quilting, was a CCD teacher, and delivered meals on wheels. Gert was a member of Waterville Community Chorus and worked at Casey's General Store, Livingood Bakery and as a kitchen aid at the Waterville Public School. She enjoyed volunteering at the Waterville DAC group home, with bingo at the nursing home and participating with the Red Hats.
She was a member of the Fatima prayer group and enjoyed decorating the altar at church for holidays. She served at church by distributing communion at mass. She loved playing with her grandchildren, gardening, canning, farm chores, cooking, baking, and family reunions.
Gert is survived by her husband Mahlon of Waterville; children, Rose Marie (Jerry) Thiedich of Nicholasville, KY, James Charles Grubish of Waterville and Catherine Ann (Stephen) Wilson of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Eric Thiedich, Cristian Grubish, Avery, Reece, and Ty Wilson; brothers and sisters, Thomas (Bette) Furr of Rochester, Rita (Jack) Eggert of New Haven, Missouri, Charles Furr of Kailua, Hawaii, Margaret (Norm) Doyone of Hudson, Wisconsin, Ramona (Tony) Tonga of Faribault, Anne (Dan) Pote of Plano, Texas, Laura (Brian) Draeger of Marion, Iowa, and her stepbrothers and sisters Eileen Kott of St. Paul, Leo (Phyllis) Boucher of St. Paul, Thomas Boucher of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Mary Brixius of Kirkland, Washington, and 49 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Furr, Robert Furr, and Leo Furr; sisters, Loretta Olson and Zita Mittelstaedt; and daughter-in-law, Rita Grubish.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services - Waterville Chapel and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Cemetery - Waterville.