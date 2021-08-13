Jackie Frank

MANKATO — Jackie Junior Frank (Jack) passed away August 8, 2021, at his home, in his sleep. He was born July 19, 1932, in Havre, Montana to John W. and Ruth M. Redfield. He is survived by three children, Rita, Richard, and Robert. Additionally, he has two living siblings, Nina, and Jeanette. Jack was married for 27 years to Eleanor (Drayna) Frank, divorcing in 1976. He never remarried. Jack was an insurance agent for State Farm for 35 years. He enjoyed his retirement by travelling to Europe on several occasions, and spending leisure time at him home on Lake Francis before moving to Mankato in 2018, where he resided until his death. In lieu of flowers, candy, gifts, or cards, he wanted remembrances to be sent in the form of a donation to Ecumen Hospice. The care he received from them was impeccable, and it made his passing peaceful and easy. Ecumen Hospice contact information: 634 W. Bridge Street, Owatonna, MN 55060, ecumenhospice.org
Jack will be interred at Christ the King Cemetery in Browerville, MN. Iten Funeral Home of Browerville is handling the arrangements. Plans for a memorial service are pending.