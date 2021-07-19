John W. Schiefelbein

WASECA — JOHN WILLIAM SCHIEFELBEIN, age 85 of Waseca entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Born on February 14, 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was the son of Frank and Lucille (Knaeble) Schiefelbein. John graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1954 and went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. John married Patricia Wasik on April 12, 1958 in Columbia Heights. Following their marriage, they lived and farmed in the Kimball area before moving to Waseca in 1967 where he began his long and successful career with Birds Eye.
John loved gardening and raising animals on his own 'paradise' in Blooming Grove Township. He was happiest weeding and tending his vegetable garden and his large onions were legendary. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed their many fishing trips to Northern Minnesota. John was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he had served on the parish council and participated in daily adoration.
He is survived by nine children, Patty (Tom) Byron of Ellendale, John (Janine) Schiefelbein of Brighton, MI, Ed (Betty) Schiefelbein of Hastings, Paul (Lynne) Schiefelbein of Troy, MI, Mary (Troy) Wolkow of Birmingham, AL, Joe (Kelly) Schiefelbein of Lakeville, Janet (Rob) Kilbourn of Lakeville, Karen (husband Jim Zwack) Schiefelbein of Wadsworth, OH and Ann Schiefelbein of Chaska; 20 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Frank (Frosty) Schiefelbein of Kimball and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; one son, Jim; his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Ricky.
Visitation will be held at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM rosary and parish prayer service. Visitation will resume on Wednesday for one hour before services at the church.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca.