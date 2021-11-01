VICTORIA, MINNESOTA — Gerald "Jerry" William Schwarz, age 65, of Victoria, MN (formerly of Waseca, MN), died on Friday, Oct. 29 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Meadow Spring Church, 511 North Walnut St., Chaska, with Pastor John Laeger officiating. The visitation will also be at Meadow Spring Church from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Jerry was born Dec. 22, 1955 in Wells, MN, the older of two sons, to Harry and Louisa (Lentz) Schwarz. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Danville Township, Minnesota Lake, MN, and as adult he accepted Jesus as his personal savior. He graduated from Minnesota Lake High School in 1973. On April 4, 1981 he married LuAnn Smith at Peace United Church of Christ in Minnesota Lake. They had two children. He worked as a carpenter for 45 years in construction, windows and roofs. He and LuAnn moved from Waseca, MN, to the southwest metro area for 10 years, and have resided in Victoria for the past two years. He loved his grandchildren, baseball, traveling and serving at his church. He was always there for his family and enjoyed helping people with projects. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, LuAnn; children, Darek (Stephanie) Schwarz of Chanhassen, Emily (Mike) Bemis of Victoria; five grandchildren, Ezekiel, Tobiah, Carina, Griffin and Makaiya; brother, Mark Schwarz of Worthington. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
