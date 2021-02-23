Boyd C. Fuller

WASECA — Boyd passed away from natural causes of old age and complications from Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in Albion, Maine and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school graduation, serving two years during WWII. He then earned a degree in poultry science and agricultural education from the University of Maine, Orono and a master's degree in farm management from the University of Minnesota.
He moved to MN in 1950 to establish a G.I. on-the-farm training program for Waseca area veterans. He often said he learned more from the farmers than they learned from him. He went on to teach at the Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca and agribusiness courses at the University of MN Waseca until its close in 1992. Boyd met his wonderful wife Ruth through the Southern School of Agriculture where she was school nurse.
Boyd loved traveling and meeting people. He was active with the SSA/UMW alumni, Minnesota Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, International Farm Managers Association, and the Waseca Soil and Water District. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and with students at the Federal Correctional Facility in Waseca.
Anyone who knew Boyd knew he loved to talk! He was a voracious reader and discusser of ideas. He was a walker - right up until the end.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Fuller of Duluth, son Bill Fuller of Waseca, granddaughter Jade Eggert and great-grandchildren Ahnalia and Kai of Rochester, MN. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Carleton, son Merritt and wife Ruth.
There will be a celebration of life in Waseca in the future. Memorials can be directed to your favorite charity or the Waseca Historical Society.