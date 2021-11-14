John Harter

WASECA — JOHN EDWARD HARTER, age 86, of Waseca died on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Colony Court in Waseca.
Born on April 23, 1935, in Waseca to Edward and Viola (Fogarty) Harter. He attended Waseca Central High School and graduated with the class of 1955. Following his education, John enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country for 21 years. During his time in the Air Force, John was united in marriage to Lorraine Jellum in Waseca on July 20, 1963, together they raised two children and were later divorced. After his retirement from the service, John began working at Brown Printing in Waseca, working in the supply room for 15 years. John was a member of the Waseca American Legion Post 228. He was a Minnesota and Waseca sports fan and enjoyed shooting pool. John will be remembered for his remarkable sense of humor.
John is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Julie) Harter of Waseca, and Pamela (Jim Priebe) Hinze of Montgomery; grandchildren: Hunter Hinze of Montgomery and Ryan Hinze of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Mary Harter of Waseca; niece, nephew, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; son-in-law, Terry Hinze.
A private family service will be held with burial following in Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.