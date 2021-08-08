Francis Keeley

JANESVILLE — FRANCIS "FRANK" PHILLIP KEELEY, age 95, of St. Mary Township, Waseca County, died on August 6, 2021, at his home.
Born on December 12, 1925, in Waseca to Matthew H. and Teresa (Burke) Keeley. He was raised in St. Mary Township, Waseca County on the family farm alongside his 8 siblings. He attended country school in St. Mary Township at District 62 East. Frank's high school years were spent at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca where he had to hitchhike to school, graduating with the class of 1944. Following his education, Frank was drafted into the United States Army, serving during WWII with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was stationed in Washington DC, the Philippines and served with the Army of Occupation in Japan where he witnessed the formal surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay from a landing craft alongside the U.S.S. Missouri. He carried the American Flag while leading the 1st Cavalry Division in military parades for the new president, Harry Truman and through the city of Tokyo.
Francis was a lifelong farmer, working alongside his dad and brothers, tending to the crops, milking cows and raising geese. He was a member of the Waseca VFW, Knights of Columbus, and St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Blessed be his memory.
Francis is survived by his nephews: Mark (Rosemary Bentson) Crellin of Spicer, Matthew (Joan Cochran) Crellin of St. Paul; niece, Kathleen Crellin of St. Paul; grandnephews: Ken (Krista) Bentson, Jeff Bentson, Michael (Alexandra Thek) Crellin and Theodore (Emily) Crellin; great grandnephews: Evan, Andrew, and Owen Bentson and Alfred Crellin; great grandniece, Abigail Bentson; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Michael, James, John and Matthew; sisters: Mary Keeley, Catherine Crellin, Anna Keeley, and Teresa J. Keeley.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as celebrant. Interment with be in the church cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to donor's choice.