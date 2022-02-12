WASECA — JOAN PROECHEL, age 87, of Waseca, died on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Born on November 14, 1934, in Waseca to Walter and Laura (Priebe) Rosenthal. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her youth all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Joan attended Waseca Central High School and graduated with the class of 1952. Following her education, she took a job working for Federated in Owatonna for a short time. On August 30, 1953, Joan was united in marriage to Orval Proechel at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in rural Waseca where they lived their entire married life while raising 5 children. Joan enjoyed playing cards, especially Pfeffer, and going to bible class after Sundays church service. She loved sewing, quilting, and dancing. Joan was a lifelong faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Orval of rural Waseca; children: Lonnie (Mary Petersen) of Waseca, Todd (Joyce) of Waseca, Scott (Lori) of Owatonna, and DeeAnn Kamara of Brooklyn Park; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brother, Darryl (Carol) Rosenthal of Waseca; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Perry; and sister, Mona Faye Rosenthal.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Interment will be in Woodville Cemetery